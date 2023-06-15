CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT)’s Stock Is Up 14.04% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2023

During the recent session, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s traded shares were 3.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.44% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the CBAT share is $1.70, that puts it down -30.77 from that peak though still a striking 43.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.74. The company’s market capitalization is $110.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 166.68K shares over the past three months.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) trade information

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) registered a 7.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.44% in intraday trading to $1.30 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.69%, and it has moved by 67.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.04%. The short interest in CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) is 1.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 87.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, CBAT is trading at a discount of -669.23% off the target high and -669.23% off the low.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $70.58 million by the end of Jun 2011. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $50.42 million and $58.56 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.10%. While earnings are projected to return -115.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

CBAT Dividends

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s Major holders

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. insiders own 20.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.98%, with the float percentage being 2.48%. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.36 million shares (or 0.41% of all shares), a total value of $0.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.35 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 0.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) shares are Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund owns about 0.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.16 million, or about 0.18% of the stock, which is worth about $0.16 million.