Boom Or Bust? Where Will SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) Stock Go Next?

During the recent session, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s traded shares were 51.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 257.88% or $0.57. The 52-week high for the WORX share is $1.09, that puts it down -37.97 from that peak though still a striking 74.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $3.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 75290.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 45.29K shares over the past three months.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) registered a 257.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 257.88% in intraday trading to $0.79 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 228.50%, and it has moved by 163.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.21%. The short interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) is 16720.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.24 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 51.30%. While earnings are projected to return 57.50% in 2023.

WORX Dividends

SCWorx Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders

SCWorx Corp. insiders own 24.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.58%, with the float percentage being 3.44%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.84% of all shares), a total value of $84459.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 89500.0 shares, is of Hudock, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $68914.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SCWorx Corp. (WORX) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $79946.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 36930.0, or about 0.28% of the stock, which is worth about $28436.0.