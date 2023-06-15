Boom Or Bust? Where Will Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s traded shares were 2.73 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.44% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the PGY share is $34.50, that puts it down -2775.0 from that peak though still a striking 52.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.57. The company’s market capitalization is $832.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.33 million shares over the past three months.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. PGY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

The stock plummet -2.44% in intraday trading to $1.20 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 29.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.93%. The short interest in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) is 3.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.82, which implies an increase of 34.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, PGY is trading at a discount of -150.0% off the target high and 16.67% off the low.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) shares have gone up 76.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 114.29% against 18.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $188.02 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $205.96 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -133.40% in 2023.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. insiders own 26.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.67%, with the float percentage being 69.83%. Viola Ventures V.c. Management 4 Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 98.11 million shares (or 18.50% of all shares), a total value of $100.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43.63 million shares, is of Tiger Global Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $44.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) shares are ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF owns about 0.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.67 million, or about 0.13% of the stock, which is worth about $0.68 million.