Boom Or Bust: Where Does Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.32% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the GGAL share is $15.64, that puts it up 1.57 from that peak though still a striking 65.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.50. The company’s market capitalization is $3.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 592.66K shares over the past three months.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.40. GGAL has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.86.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) registered a 2.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.32% in intraday trading to $15.89 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.24%, and it has moved by 45.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 127.40%. The short interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) is 1.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.69, which implies an increase of 23.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.81 and $49.52 respectively. As a result, GGAL is trading at a discount of -211.64% off the target high and 57.14% off the low.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 41.00% this quarter and then jump 560.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 77.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $316.36 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.50%. While earnings are projected to return -19.80% in 2023.

GGAL Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is 0.09, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.58 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s Major holders

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.69%, with the float percentage being 11.69%. INCA Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 70 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.21 million shares (or 2.69% of all shares), a total value of $51.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.33 million shares, is of Driehaus Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $21.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) shares are Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF owns about 0.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.18 million, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $2.94 million.