Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Is Decrease -58.78%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s traded shares were 3.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.34% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the ATRA share is $9.34, that puts it down -346.89 from that peak though still a striking 30.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.45. The company’s market capitalization is $194.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.66 million shares over the past three months.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. ATRA has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company's earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) registered a -2.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.34% in intraday trading to $2.09 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.67%, and it has moved by -5.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.78%. The short interest in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) is 12.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.64 day(s) to cover.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) shares have gone down -51.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 11.36% against 12.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.00%. While earnings are projected to return 38.40% in 2023.

ATRA Dividends

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Major holders

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.98%, with the float percentage being 105.70%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 217 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.27 million shares (or 9.46% of all shares), a total value of $26.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.12 million shares, is of Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC’s that is approximately 9.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $26.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 4.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.71 million, or about 2.80% of the stock, which is worth about $8.89 million.