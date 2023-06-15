As The Stock Rises By 188.12% Year-To-Date, IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2023

During the last session, IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)’s traded shares were 19.92 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.49% or -$0.69. The 52-week high for the IONQ share is $11.65, that puts it down -17.2 from that peak though still a striking 69.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.04. The company’s market capitalization is $2.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.72 million shares over the past three months.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. IONQ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) registered a -6.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.49% in intraday trading to $9.94 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.19%, and it has moved by 35.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 119.91%. The short interest in IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) is 21.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.67, which implies a decrease of -2.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, IONQ is trading at a discount of -30.78% off the target high and 29.58% off the low.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that IonQ Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IonQ Inc. (IONQ) shares have gone up 122.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.00% against 6.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1,200.00% this quarter and then drop -25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 71.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.35 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.88 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 68.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

IONQ Dividends

IonQ Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)’s Major holders

IonQ Inc. insiders own 12.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.65%, with the float percentage being 48.78%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 221 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 15.01 million shares (or 7.47% of all shares), a total value of $92.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.61 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 7.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $89.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IonQ Inc. (IONQ) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.86 million, or about 1.92% of the stock, which is worth about $13.33 million.