American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ: AMLI) Has Lost -3.64% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.66% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the AMLI share is $3.83, that puts it down -91.5 from that peak though still a striking 40.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.20. The company’s market capitalization is $454.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 359.89K shares over the past three months.

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) trade information

American Lithium Corp. (AMLI) registered a -5.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.66% in intraday trading to $2.00 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.09%, and it has moved by -3.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.49%. The short interest in American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) is 2.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.73, which implies an increase of 65.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.74 and $7.49 respectively. As a result, AMLI is trading at a discount of -274.5% off the target high and -87.0% off the low.

American Lithium Corp. (AMLI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Lithium Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Lithium Corp. (AMLI) shares have gone down -0.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.69% against 10.60.

AMLI Dividends

American Lithium Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI)’s Major holders

American Lithium Corp. insiders own 3.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.29%, with the float percentage being 6.53%. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.65 million shares (or 4.50% of all shares), a total value of $19.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.61 million shares, is of Bank of America Corporation’s that is approximately 0.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Lithium Corp. (AMLI) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 9.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 39746.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $80485.0.