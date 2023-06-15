After Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX: UFAB) Surges -733.33% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the recent session, Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.82% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the UFAB share is $1.60, that puts it down -566.67 from that peak though still a striking 41.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.14. The company’s market capitalization is $2.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.27 million shares over the past three months.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. UFAB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) trade information

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) registered a 7.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.82% in intraday trading to $0.24 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.45%, and it has moved by 12.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.95%. The short interest in Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) is 0.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 88.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, UFAB is trading at a discount of -733.33% off the target high and -733.33% off the low.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $31 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $33 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $30.07 million and $35.31 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.10% and then drop by -6.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.40%. While earnings are projected to return -15.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 21.00% per annum.

UFAB Dividends

Unique Fabricating Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 15 and June 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB)’s Major holders

Unique Fabricating Inc. insiders own 18.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.32%, with the float percentage being 29.70%. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 100000.0 shares (or 0.85% of all shares), a total value of $18300.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 92500.0 shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $16927.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 92500.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $51013.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 27077.0, or about 0.23% of the stock, which is worth about $7040.0.