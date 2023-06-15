After Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Surges -508.04% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.20% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the ARQT share is $27.40, that puts it down -156.31 from that peak though still a striking 32.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.25. The company’s market capitalization is $661.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.24 million shares over the past three months.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. ARQT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.25.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) trade information

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) registered a -2.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.20% in intraday trading to $10.69 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.01%, and it has moved by 3.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.58%. The short interest in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) is 13.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $44.78, which implies an increase of 76.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, ARQT is trading at a discount of -508.04% off the target high and -124.51% off the low.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) shares have gone down -35.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.54% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.60% this quarter and then jump 36.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 752.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.27 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.14 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -35.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 9.80% per annum.

ARQT Dividends

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s Major holders

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. insiders own 3.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 110.36%, with the float percentage being 113.80%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 219 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.16 million shares (or 14.92% of all shares), a total value of $100.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.68 million shares, is of Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 14.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $95.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.54 million, or about 2.51% of the stock, which is worth about $22.78 million.