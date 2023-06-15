After A 12.50% Jump In The Last Week, Does Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s traded shares were 7.15 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.56% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the EOSE share is $3.40, that puts it down -7.94 from that peak though still a striking 69.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $394.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.17 million shares over the past three months.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. EOSE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.43.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) registered a -1.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.56% in intraday trading to $3.15 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.50%, and it has moved by 36.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 76.97%. The short interest in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) is 21.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.68, which implies an increase of 32.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, EOSE is trading at a discount of -312.7% off the target high and 20.63% off the low.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) shares have gone up 224.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.72% against 5.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 57.40% this quarter and then jump 63.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 124.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.44 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.44 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.89 million and $13.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -58.60% and then drop by -44.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -56.00% in 2023.

EOSE Dividends

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s Major holders