A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR), As It Continued To Fall -98.14% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s traded shares were 1.05 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.99% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the ALLR share is $81.90, that puts it down -43005.26 from that peak though still a striking 10.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $3.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.62 million shares over the past three months.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ALLR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$7.72.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) trade information

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) registered a -3.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.99% in intraday trading to $0.19 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.17%, and it has moved by -50.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.68%. The short interest in Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) is 0.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 97.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, ALLR is trading at a discount of -4110.53% off the target high and -4110.53% off the low.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 57.60% this quarter and then jump 68.20% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 47.30% in 2023.

ALLR Dividends

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s Major holders

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.07%, with the float percentage being 0.07%. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1274.0 shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $2140.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1400.0 shares, is of Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC)’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2352.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 571.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5871.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 322.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $2084.0.