Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 1.38 million shares of the Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.34, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.79B. YUMC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.70, offering almost -9.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.98% since then. We note from Yum China Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Yum China Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended YUMC as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Yum China Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) trade information

Instantly YUMC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 60.36 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.58% year-to-date, but still down -0.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is -4.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YUMC is forecast to be at a low of $53.00 and a high of $82.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -39.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) estimates and forecasts

Yum China Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.96 percent over the past six months and at a 89.52% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 135.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.69 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Yum China Holdings Inc. to make $3.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.13 billion and $2.69 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.90%. Yum China Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -54.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 36.04% per year for the next five years.

YUMC Dividends

Yum China Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.88 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.52. It is important to note, however, that the 0.88% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.19% of Yum China Holdings Inc. shares, and 84.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.34%. Yum China Holdings Inc. stock is held by 1,092 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.36% of the shares, which is about 39.13 million shares worth $2.48 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.99% or 25.03 million shares worth $1.59 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 30.18 million shares worth $1.86 billion, making up 7.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 5.83 million shares worth around $359.45 million, which represents about 1.39% of the total shares outstanding.