XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 4.78 million shares of the XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) were traded, and its beta was 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.42, and it changed around -$0.77 or -3.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.43B. XP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.30, offering almost -23.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.56% since then. We note from XP Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.31 million.

XP Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended XP as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. XP Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

Instantly XP has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.39 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.12% year-to-date, but still up 5.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) is 32.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $90.84, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XP is forecast to be at a low of $73.25 and a high of $108.16. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -429.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -258.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

XP Inc. (XP) estimates and forecasts

XP Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 28.43 percent over the past six months and at a 9.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $751.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect XP Inc. to make $765.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $641.29 million and $692.52 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 52.80%. XP Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -0.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 13.76% per year for the next five years.

XP Dividends

XP Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.35% of XP Inc. shares, and 70.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.19%. XP Inc. stock is held by 350 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.99% of the shares, which is about 35.8 million shares worth $424.94 million.

Capital World Investors, with 6.35% or 28.44 million shares worth $337.55 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 20.4 million shares worth $312.9 million, making up 4.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 9.72 million shares worth around $115.38 million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.