Why Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In today’s recent session, 1.22 million shares of the Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $63.50, and it changed around $0.37 or 0.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.12B. XEL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $77.66, offering almost -22.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $56.89, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.41% since then. We note from Xcel Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.04 million.

Xcel Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended XEL as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Xcel Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.6 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) trade information

Instantly XEL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 64.82 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.43% year-to-date, but still down -1.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) is -6.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.36 day(s).

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) estimates and forecasts

Xcel Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.30 percent over the past six months and at a 5.99% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.36 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. to make $3.91 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.42 billion and $4.08 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.60%. Xcel Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 7.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.10% per year for the next five years.

XEL Dividends

Xcel Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.29 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.08. It is important to note, however, that the 3.29% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.16% of Xcel Energy Inc. shares, and 80.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.81%. Xcel Energy Inc. stock is held by 1,286 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.94% of the shares, which is about 54.71 million shares worth $3.69 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.02% or 49.64 million shares worth $3.35 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 16.63 million shares worth $1.17 billion, making up 3.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 12.65 million shares worth around $886.97 million, which represents about 2.46% of the total shares outstanding.