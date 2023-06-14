Why NightHawk Biosciences Inc. (AMEX: NHWK) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2023

In today’s recent session, 2.89 million shares of the NightHawk Biosciences Inc. (AMEX:NHWK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.70, and it changed around $0.08 or 13.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.48M. NHWK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.42, offering almost -388.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.57% since then. We note from NightHawk Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 75850.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 49.95K.

NightHawk Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NHWK as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NightHawk Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

NightHawk Biosciences Inc. (AMEX:NHWK) trade information

Instantly NHWK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7500 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.43% year-to-date, but still up 8.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, NightHawk Biosciences Inc. (AMEX:NHWK) is 0.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NHWK is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1042.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1042.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NightHawk Biosciences Inc. (NHWK) estimates and forecasts

NightHawk Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.21 percent over the past six months and at a 13.53% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%.

2 analysts expect NightHawk Biosciences Inc. to make $510k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $212k and $51k respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 900.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.80%.

NHWK Dividends

NightHawk Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 08 and August 14.

NightHawk Biosciences Inc. (AMEX:NHWK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.14% of NightHawk Biosciences Inc. shares, and 10.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.70%. NightHawk Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 40 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.22% of the shares, which is about 1.1 million shares worth $0.96 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.79% or 0.47 million shares worth $0.41 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.71 million shares worth $0.57 million, making up 2.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $0.28 million, which represents about 1.39% of the total shares outstanding.