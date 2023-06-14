Why CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.19, and it changed around $0.01 or 3.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.93M. CISO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.18, offering almost -3678.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.53% since then. We note from CISO Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.99 million.

CISO Global Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CISO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CISO Global Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

Instantly CISO has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2080 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -92.56% year-to-date, but still down -1.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) is -34.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CISO is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -426.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -426.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CISO Global Inc. (CISO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect CISO Global Inc. to make $16.58 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 47.30%.

CISO Dividends

CISO Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 58.97% of CISO Global Inc. shares, and 4.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.34%. CISO Global Inc. stock is held by 65 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.05% of the shares, which is about 1.62 million shares worth $0.55 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.73% or 1.13 million shares worth $0.38 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.9 million shares worth $0.51 million, making up 0.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $1.39 million, which represents about 0.46% of the total shares outstanding.