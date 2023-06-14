Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.46, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $905.06M. WDH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.36, offering almost -36.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.57% since then. We note from Waterdrop Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 607.15K.

Waterdrop Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended WDH as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Waterdrop Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) trade information

Instantly WDH has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.51 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.13% year-to-date, but still up 3.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) is -13.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WDH is forecast to be at a low of $23.37 and a high of $24.03. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -876.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -850.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $111.96 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Waterdrop Inc. to make $119.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $104.72 million and $96.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.60%.

WDH Dividends

Waterdrop Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.83% of Waterdrop Inc. shares, and 3.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.90%. Waterdrop Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.06% of the shares, which is about 3.32 million shares worth $9.92 million.

Orland Properties Ltd., with 0.71% or 2.23 million shares worth $6.66 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 49308.0 shares worth $0.15 million, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF held roughly 57520.0 shares worth around $0.17 million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.