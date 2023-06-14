Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 1.6 million shares of the Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.46, and it changed around $0.06 or 15.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.24M. VRAX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.00, offering almost -6204.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.09% since then. We note from Virax Biolabs Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 523.24K.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) trade information

Instantly VRAX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 15.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4940 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.61% year-to-date, but still up 16.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) is 31.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VRAX is forecast to be at a low of $2.60 and a high of $2.60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -465.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -465.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VRAX Dividends

Virax Biolabs Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.19% of Virax Biolabs Group Limited shares, and 1.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.23%. Virax Biolabs Group Limited stock is held by 8 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.65% of the shares, which is about 1.5 million shares worth $1.04 million.

Legal & General Group PLC, with 0.64% or 99763.0 shares worth $69375.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 5416.0 shares worth $3687.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.