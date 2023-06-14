Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 1.85 million shares of the Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) were traded, and its beta was 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.33, and it changed around $0.69 or 7.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.26B. UPWK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.05, offering almost -168.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.69% since then. We note from Upwork Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.20 million.

Upwork Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended UPWK as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Upwork Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) trade information

Instantly UPWK has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.37 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.63% year-to-date, but still up 2.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) is 16.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UPWK is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -82.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) estimates and forecasts

Upwork Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.07 percent over the past six months and at a 666.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 400.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $162.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Upwork Inc. to make $166.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $156.9 million and $157.34 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.50%.

UPWK Dividends

Upwork Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.31% of Upwork Inc. shares, and 74.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.43%. Upwork Inc. stock is held by 301 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.82% of the shares, which is about 11.77 million shares worth $133.2 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.30% or 8.41 million shares worth $95.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 7.15 million shares worth $74.65 million, making up 5.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.57 million shares worth around $37.28 million, which represents about 2.68% of the total shares outstanding.