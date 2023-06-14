Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.90, and it changed around -$0.06 or -6.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.00M. UPC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.08, offering almost -131.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.48, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.67% since then. We note from Universe Pharmaceuticals INC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 34.08K.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) trade information

Instantly UPC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9800 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.99% year-to-date, but still up 8.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) is 30.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15700.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.45 day(s).

UPC Dividends

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.38% of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC shares, and 0.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.80%. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC stock is held by 4 institutions, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.18% of the shares, which is about 39329.0 shares worth $22889.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.15% or 32220.0 shares worth $18752.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 8802.0 shares worth $5282.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.