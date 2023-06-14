Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 0.97 million shares of the Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.25, and it changed around $0.06 or 1.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $289.45M. UIS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.62, offering almost -244.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.24% since then. We note from Unisys Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) trade information

Instantly UIS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.39 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.83% year-to-date, but still up 0.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) is 1.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.92 day(s).

Unisys Corporation (UIS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -266.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -900.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $463.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Unisys Corporation to make $442.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $515 million and $474.95 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.50%. Unisys Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 76.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 9.00% per year for the next five years.

UIS Dividends

Unisys Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 01 and August 07.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.31% of Unisys Corporation shares, and 97.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.24%. Unisys Corporation stock is held by 267 institutions, with Neuberger Berman Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.71% of the shares, which is about 5.26 million shares worth $20.41 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.70% or 5.26 million shares worth $20.41 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 5.17 million shares worth $25.72 million, making up 7.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Value Fund held roughly 3.09 million shares worth around $15.37 million, which represents about 4.54% of the total shares outstanding.