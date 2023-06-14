Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.51, and it changed around $0.22 or 1.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $857.57M. TERN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.04, offering almost -12.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 86.33% since then. We note from Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 465.88K.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TERN as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) trade information

Instantly TERN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.92 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.89% year-to-date, but still up 5.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) is 5.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TERN is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -83.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) estimates and forecasts

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 121.81 percent over the past six months and at a 22.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 38.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.70% in the next quarter.

TERN Dividends

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 07 and August 11.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.10% of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 93.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.62%. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 95 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 13.48% of the shares, which is about 7.64 million shares worth $90.49 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC., with 13.44% or 7.62 million shares worth $90.21 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 2.4 million shares worth $21.75 million, making up 4.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $11.55 million, which represents about 2.01% of the total shares outstanding.