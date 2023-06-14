Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TNON) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In today’s recent session, 7.06 million shares of the Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.28, and it changed around -$0.34 or -55.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.60M. TNON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.45, offering almost -1132.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -114.29% since then. We note from Tenon Medical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 48.27K.

Tenon Medical Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TNON as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tenon Medical Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.38 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) trade information

Instantly TNON has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -55.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9499 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 70.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -82.35% year-to-date, but still down -66.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) is -84.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TNON is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -971.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -971.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 41.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -32.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 623.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tenon Medical Inc. to make $1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $135k and $208k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 640.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 380.80%.

TNON Dividends

Tenon Medical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.42% of Tenon Medical Inc. shares, and 11.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.02%. Tenon Medical Inc. stock is held by 46 institutions, with TMD Wealth Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.42% of the shares, which is about 0.51 million shares worth $0.91 million.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB/CA), with 1.62% or 0.19 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 78060.0 shares worth $0.18 million, making up 0.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 58003.0 shares worth around $91644.0, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.