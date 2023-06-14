Stock Performance And Outlook Of Nxu Inc. (NASDAQ: NXU)

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the Nxu Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.69, and it changed around $0.06 or 8.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.99M. NXU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $243.99, offering almost -35260.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Nxu Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

Nxu Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NXU as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nxu Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.55 for the current quarter.

Nxu Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU) trade information

Instantly NXU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.65% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6850 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -78.77% year-to-date, but still up 16.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nxu Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU) is 11.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NXU is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -189.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -189.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.