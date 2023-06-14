Spire Global Inc.’s (NYSE: SPIR) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.69, and it changed around $0.02 or 2.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $107.94M. SPIR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.71, offering almost -147.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.39% since then. We note from Spire Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 626.19K.

Spire Global Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SPIR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Spire Global Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) trade information

Instantly SPIR has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8146 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.19% year-to-date, but still down -7.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) is -4.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 75.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPIR is forecast to be at a low of $0.55 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -479.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) estimates and forecasts

Spire Global Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.02 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Spire Global Inc. to make $27.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $19.39 million and $20.42 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.70%.

SPIR Dividends

Spire Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.08% of Spire Global Inc. shares, and 35.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.61%. Spire Global Inc. stock is held by 112 institutions, with Deer Management Co. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.98% of the shares, which is about 7.28 million shares worth $4.86 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.36% or 6.36 million shares worth $4.25 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.95 million shares worth $2.83 million, making up 2.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.79 million shares worth around $2.87 million, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.