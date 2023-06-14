Home  »  Technologies   »  Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Surprises The Bears,...

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 23.29 million shares of the Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.33, and it changed around $0.04 or 13.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.59M. SEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.98, offering almost -1106.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.52% since then. We note from Sono Group N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 29.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.54 million.

Sono Group N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SEV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sono Group N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

Instantly SEV has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4292 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.59% year-to-date, but still up 35.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) is 37.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SEV is forecast to be at a low of $0.83 and a high of $0.83. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -151.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -151.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.80%.

Sono Group N.V. earnings are expected to increase by -31.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 0.23% per year for the next five years.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.22% of Sono Group N.V. shares, and 2.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.36%. Sono Group N.V. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Millennium Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.66% of the shares, which is about 0.6 million shares worth $0.22 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.34% or 0.31 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.13 million shares worth $46212.0, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares.

