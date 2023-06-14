SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.64, and it changed around $0.06 or 2.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $524.94M. SLGC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.60, offering almost -112.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from SomaLogic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

SomaLogic Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SLGC as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SomaLogic Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) trade information

Instantly SLGC has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.47 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.18% year-to-date, but still down -21.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) is -13.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLGC is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -165.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -32.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) estimates and forecasts

SomaLogic Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.38 percent over the past six months and at a 24.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -23.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -16.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect SomaLogic Inc. to make $20.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.14 million and $20.07 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 40.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.00%.

SLGC Dividends

SomaLogic Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 14 and August 18.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.14% of SomaLogic Inc. shares, and 70.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.30%. SomaLogic Inc. stock is held by 193 institutions, with Casdin Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.71% of the shares, which is about 12.6 million shares worth $33.28 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 6.18% or 11.61 million shares worth $30.66 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 11.52 million shares worth $30.42 million, making up 6.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.16 million shares worth around $10.97 million, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.