Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.77 million shares of the Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.50, and it changed around $0.05 or 9.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.19M. SGLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.94, offering almost -688.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.0% since then. We note from Singularity Future Technology Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.57K.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) trade information

Instantly SGLY has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5015 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.05% year-to-date, but still up 11.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) is -6.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 58.25 day(s).

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.60%.

SGLY Dividends

Singularity Future Technology Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.79% of Singularity Future Technology Ltd. shares, and 3.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.33%. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.93% of the shares, which is about 0.18 million shares worth $0.12 million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.40% or 76273.0 shares worth $51865.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 11251.0 shares worth $6752.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.