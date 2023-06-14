Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.43, and it changed around $0.08 or 22.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $67.10M. STRC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.08, offering almost -848.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.26% since then. We note from Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 366.20K.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended STRC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) trade information

Instantly STRC has showed a green trend with a performance of 22.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4400 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.89% year-to-date, but still up 19.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) is 22.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STRC is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $4.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -888.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -365.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) estimates and forecasts

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.91 percent over the past six months and at a -6.52% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 60.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation to make $6.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.04 million and $4.67 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -30.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.70%.

STRC Dividends

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.75% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation shares, and 18.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.06%. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation stock is held by 104 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.44% of the shares, which is about 6.84 million shares worth $3.25 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.76% or 4.26 million shares worth $2.02 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BlackRock Master Total Return Portfolio of Master Bond LLC and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.78 million shares worth $1.56 million, making up 1.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.36 million shares worth around $1.33 million, which represents about 1.53% of the total shares outstanding.