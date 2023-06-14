Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 1.31 million shares of the Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.00, and it changed around $0.61 or 1.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.63B. RPRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.66, offering almost -35.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.97% since then. We note from Royalty Pharma plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

Royalty Pharma plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RPRX as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Royalty Pharma plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter.

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) trade information

Instantly RPRX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.65 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.49% year-to-date, but still down -2.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) is -3.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RPRX is forecast to be at a low of $42.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -81.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) estimates and forecasts

Royalty Pharma plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.76 percent over the past six months and at a 12.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $549.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Royalty Pharma plc to make $611.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $536 million and $587.17 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -45.50%. Royalty Pharma plc earnings are expected to increase by -93.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.30% per year for the next five years.

RPRX Dividends

Royalty Pharma plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.47 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 2.47% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.84% of Royalty Pharma plc shares, and 68.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.21%. Royalty Pharma plc stock is held by 546 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.56% of the shares, which is about 47.35 million shares worth $1.55 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 8.92% or 39.98 million shares worth $1.31 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 11.4 million shares worth $374.36 million, making up 2.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 8.72 million shares worth around $286.27 million, which represents about 1.97% of the total shares outstanding.