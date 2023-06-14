Risk-Takers Will Like Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL).

In the last trading session, 14.09 million shares of the Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.56, and it changed around $1.36 or 3.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.60B. DAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.34, offering almost 2.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.55% since then. We note from Delta Air Lines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.74 million.

Delta Air Lines Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DAL as a Hold, whereas 19 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Delta Air Lines Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the current quarter.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) trade information

Instantly DAL has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.65 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 26.48% year-to-date, but still up 10.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is 25.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.71 day(s).

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) estimates and forecasts

Delta Air Lines Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.96 percent over the past six months and at a 69.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 24.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.20%. Delta Air Lines Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 370.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 34.27% per year for the next five years.

DAL Dividends

Delta Air Lines Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, and 68.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.15%. Delta Air Lines Inc. stock is held by 1,275 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 11.41% of the shares, which is about 73.34 million shares worth $2.56 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.97% or 38.37 million shares worth $1.34 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 19.48 million shares worth $640.12 million, making up 3.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 14.94 million shares worth around $490.99 million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.