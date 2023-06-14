Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.45 million shares of the Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) were traded, and its beta was 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.53, and it changed around $0.16 or 2.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $759.78M. RPAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.61, offering almost -94.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.1% since then. We note from Repay Holdings Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 733.01K.

Repay Holdings Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended RPAY as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Repay Holdings Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) trade information

Instantly RPAY has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.57 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.46% year-to-date, but still up 6.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) is 15.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.45, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RPAY is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -112.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) estimates and forecasts

Repay Holdings Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.27 percent over the past six months and at a -1.20% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $66.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Repay Holdings Corporation to make $69.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $67.44 million and $68.47 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 170.60%. Repay Holdings Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 119.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.98% per year for the next five years.

RPAY Dividends

Repay Holdings Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.14% of Repay Holdings Corporation shares, and 80.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.27%. Repay Holdings Corporation stock is held by 229 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.10% of the shares, which is about 8.44 million shares worth $55.43 million.

FMR, LLC, with 8.30% or 7.7 million shares worth $50.59 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 5.21 million shares worth $44.22 million, making up 5.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund held roughly 3.9 million shares worth around $31.39 million, which represents about 4.31% of the total shares outstanding.