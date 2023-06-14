R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 1.14 million shares of the R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.30, and it changed around $0.42 or 2.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.06B. RCM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.07, offering almost -56.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.21% since then. We note from R1 RCM Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30 million.

R1 RCM Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RCM as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. R1 RCM Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) trade information

Instantly RCM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.50 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 57.95% year-to-date, but still up 1.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) is 5.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.1 day(s).

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) estimates and forecasts

R1 RCM Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 66.46 percent over the past six months and at a 150.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 114.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $561.74 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. to make $585.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $391.9 million and $523.71 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 43.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.10%. R1 RCM Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -785.00% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -2.50% per year for the next five years.

RCM Dividends

R1 RCM Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.