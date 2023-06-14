Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 4.99 million shares of the Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.71, and it changed around $0.23 or 6.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.85B. PSNY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.36, offering almost -260.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.36% since then. We note from Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.86 million.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Instantly PSNY has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.81 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.13% year-to-date, but still up 9.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) is 12.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.64 day(s).

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) estimates and forecasts

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.27 percent over the past six months and at a -117.39% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $612.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC to make $801 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC earnings are expected to increase by 51.90% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -13.54% per year for the next five years.

PSNY Dividends

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.97% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC shares, and 5.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.48%. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stock is held by 95 institutions, with AMF Tjanstepension AB being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.94% of the shares, which is about 4.4 million shares worth $16.68 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 0.59% or 2.74 million shares worth $10.39 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 2.74 million shares worth $10.39 million, making up 0.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF held roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $2.63 million, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.