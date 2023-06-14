PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) Stock Forecast: $0.80 Per Share In 2023 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 2.29 million shares of the PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) were traded, and its beta was 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.25, and it changed around $0.05 or 25.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.87M. PTE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.24, offering almost -796.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from PolarityTE Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 226.45K.

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) trade information

Instantly PTE has showed a green trend with a performance of 25.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2889 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.73% year-to-date, but still down -42.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) is -37.48% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PTE is forecast to be at a low of $0.80 and a high of $0.80. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -220.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -220.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.70%.

PTE Dividends

PolarityTE Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.43% of PolarityTE Inc. shares, and 9.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.72%. PolarityTE Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with LPL Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.93% of the shares, which is about 0.29 million shares worth $0.15 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.03% or 75622.0 shares worth $38113.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 31876.0 shares worth $20881.0, making up 0.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 13841.0 shares worth around $10553.0, which represents about 0.19% of the total shares outstanding.