PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) Shares Might Go Up 111.48% This Year

In today’s recent session, 1.15 million shares of the PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) have been traded, and its beta is 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.45, and it changed around -$0.18 or -2.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $201.62M. PDSB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.65, offering almost -111.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.89, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.19% since then. We note from PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 710.14K.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PDSB as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PDS Biotechnology Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.35 for the current quarter.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) trade information

Instantly PDSB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.92 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.13% year-to-date, but still up 9.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) is -6.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PDSB is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -287.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -117.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) estimates and forecasts

PDS Biotechnology Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.20 percent over the past six months and at a -4.20% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -75.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 49.20%.

PDSB Dividends

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 07 and August 11.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.49% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares, and 22.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.46%. PDS Biotechnology Corporation stock is held by 79 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.21% of the shares, which is about 1.3 million shares worth $7.99 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 1.93% or 0.6 million shares worth $3.67 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.75 million shares worth $9.96 million, making up 2.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $4.77 million, which represents about 1.18% of the total shares outstanding.