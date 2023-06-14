OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.07 million shares of the OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.28, and it changed around $0.39 or 3.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.15B. OSW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.00, offering almost -5.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.63% since then. We note from OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 559.51K.

Instantly OSW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.45 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 31.62% year-to-date, but still up 8.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) is 3.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.34 day(s).

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.53 percent over the past six months and at a 89.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 225.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $189 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited to make $186.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $127.38 million and $135.64 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 48.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 89.40%.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 01 and August 07.

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.82% of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited shares, and 98.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.87%. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited stock is held by 210 institutions, with Ariel Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 14.16% of the shares, which is about 13.78 million shares worth $165.22 million.

Select Equity Group, Inc., with 7.58% or 7.37 million shares worth $88.4 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund and Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund, Inc. (USA) were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 1.5 million shares worth $15.77 million, making up 1.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund, Inc. (USA) held roughly 1.48 million shares worth around $17.13 million, which represents about 1.86% of the total shares outstanding.