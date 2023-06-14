Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS): Decline Of -257.14% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2023

In today’s recent session, 2.15 million shares of the Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.28, and it changed around $0.02 or 7.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.97M. UTRS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.89, offering almost -932.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.43% since then. We note from Minerva Surgical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.99 million.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) trade information

Instantly UTRS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3250 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.53% year-to-date, but still up 7.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) is 26.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UTRS is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -257.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -257.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) estimates and forecasts

Minerva Surgical Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 46.42 percent over the past six months and at a 68.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 55.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 77.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Minerva Surgical Inc. to make $13.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.97 million and $12.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.80%.

UTRS Dividends

Minerva Surgical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 07 and August 11.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.06% of Minerva Surgical Inc. shares, and 93.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.34%. Minerva Surgical Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 19.47% of the shares, which is about 34.44 million shares worth $7.56 million.

AWM Investment Company, Inc., with 1.31% or 2.32 million shares worth $0.51 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $28416.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 32526.0 shares worth around $9682.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.