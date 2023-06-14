Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 5.67 million shares of the Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) were traded, and its beta was 1.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.56, and it changed around $1.46 or 5.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.97B. LTHM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.38, offering almost -32.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.74% since then. We note from Livent Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.27 million.

Livent Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended LTHM as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Livent Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) trade information

Instantly LTHM has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.63 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.70% year-to-date, but still up 8.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) is 8.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.39, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LTHM is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $45.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -63.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) estimates and forecasts

Livent Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.80 percent over the past six months and at a 45.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 19.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $250.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Livent Corporation to make $286.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $218.7 million and $251.92 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.50%. Livent Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 42.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.30% per year for the next five years.

LTHM Dividends

Livent Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.71% of Livent Corporation shares, and 98.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.00%. Livent Corporation stock is held by 607 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 15.75% of the shares, which is about 28.28 million shares worth $614.32 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.18% or 20.07 million shares worth $435.96 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 13.55 million shares worth $317.72 million, making up 7.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.44 million shares worth around $108.09 million, which represents about 3.03% of the total shares outstanding.