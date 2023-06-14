Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT).

In the last trading session, 4.18 million shares of the DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.92, and it changed around $0.05 or 2.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $354.22M. DBVT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.94, offering almost -53.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.75% since then. We note from DBV Technologies S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 70.29K.

DBV Technologies S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DBVT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DBV Technologies S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) trade information

Instantly DBVT has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9800 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.49% year-to-date, but still up 2.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) is -3.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DBVT is forecast to be at a low of $1.40 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -420.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) estimates and forecasts

DBV Technologies S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 45.45 percent over the past six months and at a 17.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect DBV Technologies S.A. to make $910k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.31 million and $1.46 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -26.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -37.90%.

DBV Technologies S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 30.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 21.22% per year for the next five years.

DBVT Dividends

DBV Technologies S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.20% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares, and 28.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.27%. DBV Technologies S.A. stock is held by 42 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.76% of the shares, which is about 14.61 million shares worth $24.7 million.

Braidwell LP, with 6.43% or 12.11 million shares worth $20.46 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Columbia Fds Var Ser Tr II-Columbia Var Port-Overseas Core Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 1.0 million shares worth $1.44 million, making up 0.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Var Ser Tr II-Columbia Var Port-Overseas Core Fd held roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $1.01 million, which represents about 0.35% of the total shares outstanding.