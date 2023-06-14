Let’s Talk About How ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 5.92 million shares of the ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) were traded, and its beta was 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.26, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.02B. ARR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.98, offering almost -51.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.73% since then. We note from ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.45 million.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended ARR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) trade information

Instantly ARR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.30 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.57% year-to-date, but still up 3.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) is 6.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.1 day(s).

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) estimates and forecasts

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.85 percent over the past six months and at a -4.31% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -13.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 65.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $53.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. to make $55.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $35.05 million and $25.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 52.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 119.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.00%. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -13.00% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -11.36% per year for the next five years.

ARR Dividends

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 18.25 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 18.25% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.72% of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares, and 39.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.32%. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock is held by 226 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 14.86% of the shares, which is about 29.05 million shares worth $152.53 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.39% or 20.31 million shares worth $106.62 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 10.21 million shares worth $55.44 million, making up 5.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.4 million shares worth around $24.75 million, which represents about 2.28% of the total shares outstanding.