Let’s Get Started On The Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 8.62 million shares of the Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.22, and it changed around -$0.74 or -2.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.03B. GPK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.02, offering almost -3.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.23% since then. We note from Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.90 million.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GPK as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Graphic Packaging Holding Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) trade information

Instantly GPK has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.56 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.84% year-to-date, but still up 1.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) is 1.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GPK is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $37.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -41.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) estimates and forecasts

Graphic Packaging Holding Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.64 percent over the past six months and at a 30.04% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.52 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding Company to make $2.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.36 billion and $2.45 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.20%. Graphic Packaging Holding Company earnings are expected to increase by 146.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 17.25% per year for the next five years.

GPK Dividends

Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.53 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 1.53% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.16% of Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares, and 101.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.91%. Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock is held by 574 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.21% of the shares, which is about 31.37 million shares worth $799.62 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.33% or 16.38 million shares worth $417.51 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 11.66 million shares worth $259.49 million, making up 3.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.32 million shares worth around $207.35 million, which represents about 3.03% of the total shares outstanding.