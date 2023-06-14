Is Troika Media Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TRKA) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 0.59 million shares of the Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.92, and it changed around $0.14 or 5.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.95M. TRKA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.25, offering almost -798.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.49% since then. We note from Troika Media Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 million.

Troika Media Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TRKA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Troika Media Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) trade information

Instantly TRKA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.14 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.69% year-to-date, but still up 4.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) is -40.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -94.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRKA is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 48.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 48.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.