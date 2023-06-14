Is MIND Technology Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MIND) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.89 million shares of the MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) were traded, and its beta was 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.78, and it changed around $0.12 or 18.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.97M. MIND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.05, offering almost -34.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.56% since then. We note from MIND Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 137.53K.

MIND Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MIND as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MIND Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) trade information

Instantly MIND has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8100 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 70.21% year-to-date, but still up 24.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) is 90.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MIND is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -156.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -156.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 74.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect MIND Technology Inc. to make $9.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.09 million and $8.71 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.60%. MIND Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 7.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

MIND Dividends

MIND Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.04% of MIND Technology Inc. shares, and 13.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.81%. MIND Technology Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.54% of the shares, which is about 0.49 million shares worth $0.23 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.79% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $54964.0, making up 0.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $49228.0, which represents about 0.78% of the total shares outstanding.