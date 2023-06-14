Is Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) Worth Your Money In 2023?

In today’s recent session, 1.5 million shares of the Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) have been traded, and its beta is 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $87.40, and it changed around -$0.47 or -0.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.59B. CWST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $95.78, offering almost -9.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $63.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.89% since then. We note from Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 229.84K.

Casella Waste Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CWST as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Casella Waste Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter.

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) trade information

Instantly CWST has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 93.19 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.20% year-to-date, but still down -5.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) is -8.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $100.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CWST is forecast to be at a low of $89.00 and a high of $105.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) estimates and forecasts

Casella Waste Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.97 percent over the past six months and at a 9.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -16.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $304.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Casella Waste Systems Inc. to make $324.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $283.67 million and $269.89 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.70%. Casella Waste Systems Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 28.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 14.90% per year for the next five years.

CWST Dividends

Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.14% of Casella Waste Systems Inc. shares, and 101.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.66%. Casella Waste Systems Inc. stock is held by 391 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.51% of the shares, which is about 4.84 million shares worth $400.02 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.42% or 3.27 million shares worth $270.29 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Conestoga Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.76 million shares worth $139.19 million, making up 3.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $122.35 million, which represents about 3.03% of the total shares outstanding.