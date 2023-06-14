INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In today’s recent session, 2.2 million shares of the INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.17, and it changed around -$0.02 or -10.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.66M. INVO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.65, offering almost -870.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17. We note from INVO Bioscience Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 399.73K.

INVO Bioscience Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended INVO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. INVO Bioscience Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) trade information

Instantly INVO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -10.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2400 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.89% year-to-date, but still down -13.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) is -51.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 52660.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INVO is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1664.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1664.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) estimates and forecasts

INVO Bioscience Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -70.30 percent over the past six months and at a 55.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 243.10%, up from the previous year.

1 analysts expect INVO Bioscience Inc. to make $2.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $163k and $146k respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,927.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.40%.

INVO Dividends

INVO Bioscience Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 14 and August 18.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.90% of INVO Bioscience Inc. shares, and 9.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.43%. INVO Bioscience Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.88% of the shares, which is about 1.38 million shares worth $0.88 million.

AWM Investment Company, Inc., with 4.47% or 0.62 million shares worth $0.4 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.26 million shares worth $0.11 million, making up 3.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $44727.0, which represents about 1.33% of the total shares outstanding.