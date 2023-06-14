Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ: IVA) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 4.23 million shares of the Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.72, and it changed around $1.05 or 28.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $147.10M. IVA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.75, offering almost -148.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.97% since then. We note from Inventiva S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.07K.

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) trade information

Instantly IVA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 28.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.84 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.83% year-to-date, but still up 18.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) is 74.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 75880.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.63 day(s).

Inventiva S.A. (IVA) estimates and forecasts

Inventiva S.A. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.12 percent over the past six months and at a -36.23% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%.

IVA Dividends

Inventiva S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Inventiva S.A. shares, and 13.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.66%. Inventiva S.A. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.28% of the shares, which is about 2.64 million shares worth $9.63 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 3.47% or 1.46 million shares worth $5.32 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2231.0 shares worth $11400.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.