Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) Stock Forecast: $5.00 Per Share In 2023 With Positive Signs

In today’s recent session, 1.01 million shares of the Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) have been traded, and its beta is 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.74, and it changed around $2.49 or 24.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $293.15M. INOD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.93, offering almost 6.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 78.18% since then. We note from Innodata Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 319.23K.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) trade information

Instantly INOD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 24.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.75 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 329.79% year-to-date, but still up 15.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) is 31.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -154.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INOD is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 60.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 60.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -61.70%. Innodata Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -596.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

INOD Dividends

Innodata Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 14.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.47% of Innodata Inc. shares, and 19.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.46%. Innodata Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.26% of the shares, which is about 1.17 million shares worth $10.02 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 3.08% or 0.85 million shares worth $7.25 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.82 million shares worth $2.43 million, making up 2.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $0.88 million, which represents about 1.08% of the total shares outstanding.