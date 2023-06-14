Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.79, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.83B. IMVT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.18, offering almost -10.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.59% since then. We note from Immunovant Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Immunovant Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended IMVT as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Immunovant Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.45 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Instantly IMVT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.07 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.76% year-to-date, but still up 3.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) is 21.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMVT is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Immunovant Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 50.48 percent over the past six months and at a -3.51% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -28.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.80% in the next quarter.

IMVT Dividends

Immunovant Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 58.66% of Immunovant Inc. shares, and 43.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.14%. Immunovant Inc. stock is held by 203 institutions, with Deep Track Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 5.70% of the shares, which is about 7.43 million shares worth $115.28 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.94% or 5.14 million shares worth $79.78 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.69 million shares worth $65.56 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 1.96 million shares worth around $34.2 million, which represents about 1.50% of the total shares outstanding.