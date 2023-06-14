How To Invest In Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 16.49 million shares of the Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.62, and it changed around -$0.6 or -48.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.07M. AUUD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.75, offering almost -182.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.71% since then. We note from Auddia Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.34 million.

Auddia Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AUUD as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Auddia Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) trade information

Instantly AUUD has showed a red trend with a performance of -48.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5400 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 59.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.00% year-to-date, but still up 56.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) is 24.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 86250.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUUD is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -141.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -141.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect Auddia Inc. to make $20k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.00%.

AUUD Dividends

Auddia Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.67% of Auddia Inc. shares, and 18.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.06%. Auddia Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.36% of the shares, which is about 0.35 million shares worth $0.25 million.

United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC, with 1.60% or 0.24 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.27 million shares worth $0.26 million, making up 2.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 71594.0 shares worth around $68730.0, which represents about 0.56% of the total shares outstanding.